Kansas receives almost $452 million grant to provide reliable Internet statewide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Over one million Kansans live in regions lacking access to high-speed, reliable Internet connections, leaving just 44% of Kansans with adequate broadband speeds. For those who live outside city limits in rural areas, download speeds are substantially higher.

The Biden-Harris Administration awarded the state nearly $452 million as a part of the Broadband, Equity, Access and Development Program under Biden’s Infrastructure Law. All 50 states, the District of Columbia and five other territories also received grants totaling $42.45 billion used to upgrade broadband networks and ensure everyone has access to affordable and fast Internet.

“Kansas’s current broadband system does not operate at the needed level for folks across our state to efficiently access crucial resources such as employment opportunities, virtual learning, and health care,” said Sharice Davids, a U.S. representative who voted in favor of the legislation. “This new federal investment is a huge step forward in closing the digital gap and keeping our communities connected.”

In addition to the BEADs grant, the state received a total of almost $500 million in federal grants working toward ensuring adequate Internet access.

More than $4.2 million was allotted to bring high-speed Internet to Tribal lands, $42.5 million toward connecting local networks to major networks in an effort to bring Internet service to underserved communities and $692,000 to establish three grant programs promoting digital equity and inclusion.

“My administration is committed to ensuring every Kansan, regardless of their zip code, has access to fast and reliable internet connectivity, bringing additional economic growth, educational opportunities and telehealth services,” Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said. “This funding advances our progress toward being a top 10 state for broadband access by 2030.”

Last December, the state received its first round of BEAD funds and developed a five-year action plan, identified underserved and unserved areas and built capacity at the Kansas Office of Broadband Development.

