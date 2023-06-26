Aging & Style
Kansas City receives over $10 million grant to build zero-emission, American buses

A $10.4 million grant from the Biden-Harris administration aims to increase the number of...
A $10.4 million grant from the Biden-Harris administration aims to increase the number of zero-emission and American-made buses.
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority received a $10.4 million grant aimed at investing in American-made, zero-emission buses on roads across the country.

The grant is a part of President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Law which invested more than $1.7 billion in 46 states to create more than 1,700 buses manufactured with American parts and built by American workers. Nearly half of the buses will be zero-emissions models, more than doubling the amount of zero-emission models on the roads today.

The Biden-Harris Administration said the grants will assist communities in meeting climate goals and emission reductions.

The program also allots millions of dollars into funding workforce programs to help transition diesel mechanics and internal combustion mechanics to electric motor technicians. The projects are supported by the Federal Transportation Agency’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities and Low-and-No-Emission Vehicle Programs.

“Every day, over 60,000 buses in communities of all sizes take millions of Americans to work, school, and everywhere else they need to go,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “Today’s announcement means more clean buses, less pollution, more jobs in manufacturing and maintenance, and better commutes for families across the country.”

