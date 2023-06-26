Kansas City man charged in connection with Sunday morning mass shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department Monday charged 26-year-old Kevion M. Greene with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection to a mass shooting that left three people dead and injured five more near 57th and Prospect Avenue.

Court documents indicate Greene was at the crime scene early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Additional charges are anticipated later this week. Greene is currently in a Kansas City hospital and in custody, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Monday.

The case remains under investigation.

