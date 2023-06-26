Aging & Style
Kansas City man charged in connection with Sunday morning mass shooting

According to court documents filed today, 26-year-old Kevion M. Greene was at the shooting...
According to court documents filed today, 26-year-old Kevion M. Greene was at the shooting crime scene in the area of 57th and Prospect Avenue early Sunday.
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department Monday charged 26-year-old Kevion M. Greene with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection to a mass shooting that left three people dead and injured five more near 57th and Prospect Avenue.

Court documents indicate Greene was at the crime scene early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Additional charges are anticipated later this week. Greene is currently in a Kansas City hospital and in custody, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Monday.

The case remains under investigation.

