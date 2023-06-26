Jackson County Public Health changes name, moves location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What was formerly known as the Jackson County Health Department is now Jackson County Public Health (JCPH)-- and it has moved to Lee’s Summit.

JCPH was located in Independence, Missouri, for 89 years. When Independence re-established their own health department during the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to have a more centralized location for Jackson County residents was realized. The new clinic is located off I-470 and Chapel Road, situated at 3651 NE Ralph Powell Road.

The new building is also home to the Jackson County Environment Health Department, WIC program, and has several physical improvements that will enhance the experience of the 379,000 residents of Eastern Jackson County.

Larger waiting rooms and registration areas

Private rooms for nursing mothers

Two large public meeting spaces

11 clinical rooms that are all ADA compliant

A look inside the new Jackson County Public Health building (Jackson County Public Health)

In addition to the name change and relocation, JCPH redesigned their visual brand with a new logo, color scheme, and font choices.

New logo for the Jackson County Public Health Department (Jackson County Public Health)

The move and rebranding of JCPH began in 2021 at the urging of Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr.

“For far too long we have undervalued the significance of public health, but today, I take immense pride in declaring that this is no longer the reality,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “The County’s multi-million dollar investment ensures that everyone has equal access to the care they require in a setting that is convenient, supportive, and purposefully designed. In fostering a sense of unity and inclusivity, we hope to empower all residents to actively engage in their own health and contribute to the overall well-being of our community.”

The clinic is set to reopen at its new location on Monday, June 26. In a press release, JCPH states, “we envision a community where all people can live their healthiest lives. That vision starts with establishing a physical and digital presence that best matches our mission and the needs of our community.”

