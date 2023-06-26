FORECAST: Sunny skies, more mild temperatures Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure seems to be the dominant feature for Monday, which keep skies mainly clear and temperatures remaining more mild thanks to the direction of wind coming out. As the storm system that really did not bring much-wet weather relief to the Missouri River Valley tracks to the great lakes and high pressure enters in from the west, a minor pressure gradient takes over for today, which brings in a northwesterly flow. Gusts up to 25 mph are expected but this regulates our temperature. Unfortunately, due to the summer heat, we have been dealing with poorer air quality. Moderate levels of air, quality, which are unhealthy for sensitive groups will be common throughout this afternoon.

We may get a few isolated showers tomorrow, due to an area of low pressure coming in from the panhandle of Oklahoma and a slight shift in high pressure to the east, which may open up a slight southerly component with our wind. Once this event moves on, the upper levels yield a massive ridge of warm air from central Mexico that concentrates within the south-central plains. The heat, however, does expand up to the Missouri River Valley in Mayfield’s temperatures within the middle and upper 90s for both Wednesday and Thursday. A chosen few may result in lower triple digits south of I-70. Heat indexes are highly confident at over 100° both days. Please take extra caution in your daily activities especially if they require you to be outdoors. Be sure to check your air conditioning units for proper operation. We will taper off the heat, moving into the weekend as another storm system enters in by Friday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected between Friday night into Saturday morning which will drop temperatures back to seasonal carrying into the holiday week next week.

