Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at lithium plant in North Carolina

Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County,...
Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County, North Carolina, on Monday morning.(Gaston County Emergency Management and Fire Services)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Firefighters were called out to a large plant fire in Gaston County on Monday morning.

According to Gaston County Communications, a fire was reported at Livent Corporation, a lithium plant in Bessemer City, just before 1:30 a.m.

Kings Mountain Highway is shut down from the Kings Mountain Industrial Park entrance to Crowders Mountain Road while crews work to control the situation.

County officials said no evacuations have been deemed necessary, and the smoke is not believed to be hazardous. Still, residents are encouraged to stay indoors and not to drive around any road barriers.

Officials said no injuries have been reported, and all workers have been accounted for.

It is not yet known what sparked the blaze.

The Charlotte Fire Department is assisting multiple Gaston County crews.

According to the city’s website, the plant is a leading source of lithium-ion battery technology, producing components for the electric vehicle industry.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
One in custody after mass shooting in KCMO leaves 3 dead, others wounded
Class action lawsuit filed over Jackson County assessments
Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ call in Jackson County
One dead, suspect in custody at Lathrop’s Spring Lake Beach
One dead, suspect in custody at Lathrop’s Spring Lake Beach
Driver killed after speeding into another car, tree and pole
Driver killed after speeding into another car, tree and pole

Latest News

Class action lawsuit filed over Jackson County assessments
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary and family member found stabbed to death, police say
Itzal Sanchez, 2 months old, is missing from California.
Amber Alert issued for baby taken from California
Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...
Indiana tornado kills 1 as severe weather causes damage and power outages across multiple states
FILE- North Dakota House Majority Leader Rep. Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, second from left,...
Your state has a law on bathrooms and trans kids? Officials may not know how it will be enforced