Charlie Phillips returning from Special Olympics World Games with four medals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This week, powerlifter Charlie Phillips is returning from Berlin as a top-three finisher in four separate powerlifting events.

A Savannah, Missouri native, Phillips has been participating in Special Olympics for 15 years. He competed in the 2010 and 2018 USA Games as a track athlete and powerlifter. The 2023 Berlin Games marked his first appearance competing for Team U.S.A. in the World Games.

Charlie competed in the men’s squat, men’s deadlift, men’s bench press and men’s all-around competition on Friday, June 23 at Messe Berlin. Here are his results: Men’s Squat: Silver Medal – 162.5 kg | 358.25 lbs Men’s Bench Press: Silver Medal – 115 kg | 253.5 lbs Men’s Deadlift: Bronze Medal – 197.5 kg | 435.5 lbs Men’s All-Around: Silver Medal

You can read more about Phillips’ time in Berlin on the Special Olympics Missouri website. Along with competing in the Games, Phillips had the opportunity to interview with former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, sightsee across Germany, and enjoy many other once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

A welcome home parade is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Phillips’ hometown. “I just can’t wait to come back and show everyone all the medals I have,” Phillips says. “Follow your dreams. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose. It’s all about having fun.”

