Casey’s Thursday Night Thunder at Lucas Oil Speedway features Late Models, Kids’ Bicycle Giveaway and big fireworks show

WHEATLAND, MO. (June 26, 2023) - Lucas Oil Speedway is set to kick off a long 4th of July holiday weekend with a tribute to all things Americana during a special Casey’s Thursday Night Thunder program.

In addition to fast on-track action, featuring the Hermitage Lumber Late Models as the featured class of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series with a $1,000-to-win main event Presented by Rains Ice, lots will be happening off the track as well.

There are few things that go together more than kids and bicycles and Lucas Oil Speedway will be holding is annual Kids’ Bicycle Giveaway during intermission. Youngsters ages 5-through-12 can sign up before intermission for a chance to enter a drawing for the new bicycles of various sizes.

The speedway is still accepting donations of new boys’ or girls’ bicycles, or cash donations toward purchase of bikes. Those interested in helping may do so by bringing a bicycle or cash to the track office during business hours this week, or bringing a new bicycle to the office prior to Thursday night’s races.

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said that in the best-case scenario, there would be a bicycle available for every youngster attending the races. At the least, Lorton would like to have 100 bicycles to give away.

“It’s always a highlight of our season when we are able to give away bicycles to the youngsters, especially to those who might not otherwise be able to afford one,” Lorton said. “We still need donations to reach our goal of 100 and would love to surpass that number.”

After the races, another Lucas Oil Speedway 4th of July weekend tradition will continue with the area’s biggest fireworks display, courtesy of AM Pyrotechnics, beginning a few minutes after the final checkered flag flies.

On the track, Aurora’s Justin Wells continues to lead the Hermitage Lumber Late Models points chase with a 74.5-point lead over Joe Walkenhorst. In the other divisions, Ryan Middaugh of Fulton paces the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Bobby Williams of Hermitage leads the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and Urbana’s Mason Beck sits atop the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m., spectator gates at 5 with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05. Spectators can pick up $2 off coupons for grandstand tickets at participating area Casey’s stores.

Thursday Night Thunder admission:

Adults (16 and up) - $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $17

Youth (6-15) - $10

Kids (5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $50

Pit Pass - $40

Camping World SRX Series tickets on sale: Some of racing’s legends are coming to Lucas Oil Speedway for the Camping World SRX Series. The Aug. 17th SRX “Thursday Night Thunder” will be the finale of the six-race series and determine the 2023 champion. All SRX races will air live on ESPN.

Drivers announced for the Lucas Oil Speedway event include NASCAR Cup Series champions Tony Stewart, Brad Keselowski and Bobby Labonte, along with NASCAR drivers Kenny Wallace, Ryan Newman, Clint Bowyer and Hailie Deegan. Also on hand will be four-time Indy 500 winer Helio Castroneves, plus reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti and Indy-car drivers Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Click here to purchase tickets now

The series will pit the drivers against one another in identically prepared cars with points accumulated in each of the six events. The championship chase will culminate at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire. Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

