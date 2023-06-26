Aging & Style
Can you set off fireworks in your city? Depends on where you live.

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Fourth of July approaches, the fireworks tents have popped up along the interstates and highways.

But you should know if it’s even permissible to set off fireworks in the city you live.

Check out the list below for the several municipal ordinances in the Kansas City area:

MISSOURI

Belton (Bottle rockets, sky rockets, Roman candles and sky lanterns are not legal to be discharged within city limits)

  • June 28 - July 1, July 3: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • July 2: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • July 4: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Blue Springs (Bottle rockets and rockets of all types are prohibited from being discharged within city limits)

  • July 1-3: Fireworks can be discharged from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • July 4: Fireworks can be discharged from 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Excelsior Springs (Bottle rockets and sky lanterns are prohibited from being discharged within city limits)

  • June 28 - July 2, July 5: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • July 3-4: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Gladstone (Fireworks are prohibited within the city limits)

Grandview (Fireworks are prohibited within the city limits)

Independence (Sparkler bombs, sky lanters and altered/combined fireworks are prohibited within city limits)

  • July 3, July 5: Fireworks are permitted from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • July 4: Fireworks are permitted from 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Kansas City (Fireworks are prohibited within Kansas City, Missouri, city limits)

Lee’s Summit (Bottle rockets, roman candles, missiles with find and parachutes are prohibited from being discharged within city limits)

  • July 2-3: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • July 4: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Liberty

  • July 3-4: Aerial fireworks permitted between 4-10 p.m. on single-family residence tracts three acres or larger

North Kansas City (Fireworks are prohibited within city limits)

Parkville (All aerial fireworks and those intended for larger displays are prohibited)

  • July 1-3, July 5: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • July 4: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Platte City

  • June 20 - July 3: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • July 4: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Raymore (Bottle rockets, roman candles and sky lanterns are prohibited within city limits)

  • July 1-3, July 5: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • July 4: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Smithville (Bottle rockets are prohibited within city limits)

  • July 3-5: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Leave it to the pros: where to enjoy fireworks displays this Fourth of July
KANSAS

Bonner Springs (Fireworks are prohibited on sidewalks, streets, alleys and public property — including parks and parking lots)

  • July 3-4: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

De Soto (Fireworks are prohibited within city limits)

Gardner (Bottle rockets or any firework containing a stabilizing stick are prohibited)

  • July 2-4: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Kansas City (Bottle rockets or any firework containing a stabilizing stick are prohibited)

  • July 2-4: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Lawrence (Fireworks are prohibited within city limits)

  • Novelty items such as party poppers, snappers, snakes/glow worms, sparklers, toy caps and toy smoke devices are permitted.
  • Sparklers only permitted from June 27-July 5

Leavenworth (Fireworks are prohibited within city limits)

Leawood (Fireworks are prohibited within city limits)

Lenexa (Fireworks are prohibited within city limits)

Merriam (Fireworks are prohibited within city limits)

Mission (Fireworks are prohibited within city limits)

Olathe (Fireworks are prohibited within city limits)

Overland Park (Fireworks are prohibited within city limits)

Prairie Village (Fireworks are prohibited within city limits)

Roeland Park (Fireworks are prohibited within city limits)

Shawnee (Fireworks are prohibited within city limits)

Tonganoxie (Bottle rockets are prohibited)

  • June 30 - July 4: Fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.
ALSO READ: KCTV5 to broadcast Kansas City’s largest Fourth of July fireworks show

