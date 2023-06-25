Teenager killed, found inside car early Sunday on Michigan Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 2 a.m. Sunday officers were called to the 3600 block of Michigan Avenue for a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a victim that appeared to have been shot, unresponsive, in a vehicle in front of a residence there.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Ricky Monroe, was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives and Crime Scene investigators responded and processed the scene for evidence and canvassed for witnesses.

Detectives said they believe a gathering of people was in progress at the residence the shooting took place in front of. They are confident multiple people witnessed what happened, but at this time the circumstances that led up to the shooting, as well as suspect identification, are unknown although the death is being investigated as a homicide.

