One dead, suspect in custody at Lathrop’s Spring Lake Beach

One dead, suspect in custody at Lathrop's Spring Lake Beach
One dead, suspect in custody at Lathrop’s Spring Lake Beach(Action News 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LATHROP, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was called to reports of an armed disturbance at Spring Lake Beach on SE Mohawk Drive in Lathrop, Missouri.

Clinton County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lathrop, and Plattsburg Police Officers arrived on the scene with information that the shooter was still at-large. They quickly found the suspect and took him into custody. Emergency crews arrived but the victim, 44-year-old Randy Turner of Lathrop was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Ammon Preston of Avondale, Missouri, and is being held on multiple felony warrants from Kansas while the investigation is being completed.

Detectives from Clinton County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control are investigating the scene.

More information will follow later this week and will be released once formal charges are filed with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

