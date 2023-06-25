Multiple people dead after shooting in KCMO
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Multiple people were shot, and killed Sunday morning in Kansas City.
Police reported preliminary information that multiple people have died after a fatal shooting scene at 57th and Prospect Avenue.
KCTV5 has a reporter and photographer on the scene where the Jackson County deputy is allowing media and emergency personnel to gather information. We will update online and on-air on KCTV5 at 7 a.m.
