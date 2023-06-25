Man left in critical condition after early morning shooting, dies in hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After being transported to the hospital in critical condition Sunday morning, KCPD received word that a shooting victim has died from his injuries.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were patrolling the area near 31st and Prospect. According to a press release from KCPD, the officers witnessed multiple people firing gunshots at a vehicle and a person. When the suspects noticed the officers, they left the scene in multiple vehicles and headed eastbound.

The officers who witnessed the incident responded to the victim-- an adult male-- and began life saving measures until emergency services arrived. The man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the man at this time but were notified Sunday evening that he died in the hospital.

Additional officers responding to the scene were unable to locate the people or vehicles responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide detectives at (816) 234-5043 or anonymously through the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.