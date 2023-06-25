Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD: Missing woman last seen near NW 83 Ter.

Tinoco was last seen leaving 6900 NW 83. Terrace in KCK. If located please call 911.
Tinoco was last seen leaving 6900 NW 83. Terrace in KCK. If located please call 911.(KCPD | All Gray Stations)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who went missing in KCK this morning.

Sochil A. Tinoco, 43, was last seen at 1 a.m. leaving the area of 6900 NW 83 Terrace, near I-29 in North Kansas City. She was driving a white GMC Terrain, and may have been heading towards the area of 5510 E Truman Road.

Tinoco is a Hispanic female, 5′2, 150 lbs, and was last seen wearing a green and yellow floral dress with tan boots.

Anyone who sees Tinoco or who may have information about her disappearance is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Class action lawsuit filed over Jackson County assessments
3 dead, 5 others hospitalized after shooting in KCMO
3 dead, 5 others hospitalized after shooting in KCMO
31-year-old Brandon Fletcher is being held in Daviess County and is awaiting charges following...
Shootout, armed carjacking suspect identified following Thursday night crime spree
Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ call in Jackson County
Fatal crash in KCK leaves one dead

Latest News

3 dead, 5 others hospitalized after shooting in KCMO
3 dead, 5 others hospitalized after shooting in KCMO
3 dead, 5 others hospitalized after shooting in KCMO
Community honors late activist by working to fulfill a project left unfinished
Community honors loved one lost while raising funds for no-kill animal shelter
Community honors loved one lost while raising funds for no-kill animal shelter