KCPD: Missing woman last seen near NW 83 Ter.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who went missing in KCK this morning.

Sochil A. Tinoco, 43, was last seen at 1 a.m. leaving the area of 6900 NW 83 Terrace, near I-29 in North Kansas City. She was driving a white GMC Terrain, and may have been heading towards the area of 5510 E Truman Road.

Tinoco is a Hispanic female, 5′2, 150 lbs, and was last seen wearing a green and yellow floral dress with tan boots.

Anyone who sees Tinoco or who may have information about her disappearance is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.