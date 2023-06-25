FORECAST: Slightly cooler and less humid Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a hot Saturday, Sunday brings a little bit of relief. It will still be warm, but our humidity levels fall and temperatures will be in the mid-80s. The farther north you go, the cooler your day will be. Also, our wind picks up out of the northwest today with gusts up to 30 mph. Expect plenty of sunshine Sunday and even into Monday. Our humidity begins to creep back midweek, with hot temperatures again in the lower 90s. Up and down a bit into the upcoming weekend. Our rain chances are widely scattered. Once we ramp the moisture back up midweek, we could see a few pop-up showers or storms. Eyeing the potential for a bit more rain maybe Friday night. Aside from that, don’t be alarmed if you have a shower or storm through the early part of next week. It would be nice to see a little rain!

