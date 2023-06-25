Aging & Style
Driver killed after speeding into another car, tree and pole

Driver killed after speeding into another car, tree and pole
Driver killed after speeding into another car, tree and pole(WCAX)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 5 Saturday evening a two-car crash killed one driver.

Police said a black Chevy Silverado was traveling south on Troost Avenue at a very high rate of speed. Just north of 75th Terrace, a Metro Bus and a blue PT Cruiser were traveling south on Troost Avenue. The driver of the Chevy Silverado swerved around the two vehicles on their right, clipping the PT Cruiser on the right front. The Chevy struck the curb as it left the roadway to the right. The Chevy hit a tree and struck a large metal power pole. The driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt. The driver of the PT Cruiser and her two children were not injured in the collision. There was no contact with the Metro Bus.

