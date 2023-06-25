Community honors loved one lost while raising funds for no-kill animal shelter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Saturday was the 2nd annual Paul Chaney fitness fundraiser, a party to benefit the Protective Animal Welfare Society or PAWS. It also honored the life of Paul Chaney.

“Anybody who needed help, or the underdog Paul wanted to be there for them. animals were a big part of his life,” said Jeff Chaney, Paul’s father.

Animals, fitness, and his community were just some of Paul’s greatest loves.

“He was curious, smart, adventurous,” added Katie Chaney, Paul’s mom.

Paul tragically passed away on September 12th, 2022, from a motorcycle accident. His parents said it was easy finding ways to honor Paul’s life.

“He was so broad in what he loved and who he loved and how he showed up in the world,” said Katie.

After he passed his parents started the Paul Chaney fitness fundraiser. All proceeds go to KC PAWS, a no-kill shelter.

“He was a huge animal lover, so you know he was definitely a part of our family, and we miss him a lot and were just hoping he would be really proud of what we’re doing in his name,” said Michelle Cole, the KC PAWS manager:

Paul would take his dog Alice, who he loved dearly, to PAWS for daycare.

“One of the last things he did was bring his dog Alice to daycare, so she could play with all of her friends and when he was there, he asked to pet one of the shelter puppies that we had and struggled with it so it kind of shows you how big of a heart he had,” said Cole.

Because of Paul’s big heart, he helped save other lives.

“He is an organ donor, helped save 5 lives. Heart, lung, eyes,” Jeff said.

Although Paul’s life was cut short at just 20 years old, the Chaneys are making sure his memory lives on.

“He was here to protect people in his life and in his passing,” said Katie.

if you would like to support the cause or donate, click here.

