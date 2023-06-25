Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Class action lawsuit filed over Jackson County assessments

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new class action lawsuit challenges the quality of Jackson County’s property assessment. It calls into question if some increases are even legal considering some notices came in the mail after the June 15 deadline, as required by state statutes.

The filing asks a judge to step in and offer injunctive relief. It also calls for a jury trial.

The lawsuit was filed by attorney and developer Ken McClain on behalf of Trevor and Amanda Tilton of Odessa and two businesses.

The lawsuit is critical of the methodology used by Jackson County to reach new values. It argues the newly-built assessment system fails to include sufficient information and there’s a lack of physical inspections.

It points out assessments should consider current market conditions. It argues that didn’t happen when it came to commercial property.

The lawsuit claims Jackson County uniformly increased the value of every non-vacant commercial property with an improvement by 25%. And vacant commercial properties had an across-the-board increase of roughly 50%.

KCTV5 has heard from numerous homeowners who are shocked by the large increases in their assessments. Some question if they’ll be able to keep their homes. They also question if they can realistically sell when property tax assessments increase so much in one fell swoop.

READ MORE: Jackson County property assessment workshops kick off

There has been a 30% average increase in Jackson County. The Assessor’s Office argues homeowners are seeing large increases because Jackson County real estate has not been assessed with Fair Market Valuations (FMV) for a long time and building costs have increased.

The lawsuit is filed against Jackson County Executive Frank White, Assessor Gail McCann Beatty and other members of the Board of Equalization.

KCTV5 reached out to Jackson County’s public information officer for comment but we have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KCPD is investigating disturbance involving shots near Brookside & Meyer.
Suspect in custody after shots fired at employees, officers near Brookside & Meyer
FILE
Welfare check finds Olathe son, mother dead in apparent murder-suicide
The Kansas Court of Appeals reversed the convictions of a Wyandotte County child molester after...
‘State’s unfortunate error’ leads to overturned conviction in Wyandotte County child molestation case
31-year-old Brandon Fletcher is being held in Daviess County and is awaiting charges following...
Shootout, armed carjacking suspect identified following Thursday night crime spree
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead are up for grabs. Here’s how to register.

Latest News

Fatal crash in KCK leaves one dead
FILE - Kris Kobach, Republican (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
Kansas’ attorney general is moving to block trans people from changing their birth certificates
31-year-old Brandon Fletcher is being held in Daviess County and is awaiting charges following...
Shootout, armed carjacking suspect identified following Thursday night crime spree
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Swifties scammed: Lenexa Police warn after fraudulent tickets sell for $1,000