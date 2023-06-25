Aging & Style
Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ call in Jackson County

By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Authorities with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what they believe to be a “swatting” call to the 100 block of Ohio Street in the City of Holton.

Sheriff Tim Morse reported Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting one person was shot inside a residence and two more people were being held captive in the 100 block of Ohio Street in the City of Holton.

Holton Police, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Special Response Team arrived on scene. Law enforcement shut down traffic on streets surrounding the scene and after making contact with the occupants of the residence, quickly determined everyone was safe.

The call is believed to be a swatting or fake call which Law enforcement agencies in Kansas and surrounding states have seen an increase in recently. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the source of the call.

