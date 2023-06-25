Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KCPD is investigating disturbance involving shots near Brookside & Meyer.
Suspect in custody after shots fired at employees, officers near Brookside & Meyer
FILE
Welfare check finds Olathe son, mother dead in apparent murder-suicide
31-year-old Brandon Fletcher is being held in Daviess County and is awaiting charges following...
Shootout, armed carjacking suspect identified following Thursday night crime spree
The Kansas Court of Appeals reversed the convictions of a Wyandotte County child molester after...
‘State’s unfortunate error’ leads to overturned conviction in Wyandotte County child molestation case
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead are up for grabs. Here’s how to register.

Latest News

FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities
Harris marks anniversary of Dobbs decision amid abortion rights rallies
File - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July...
One year later, Supreme Court’s abortion decision both scorned and praised
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring...
Deion Sanders expects hospital release Sunday, 2 days after surgery for blood clots in his legs