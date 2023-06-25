Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

1 dead after a motorcycle and SUV collide in Lee’s Summit

1 dead after a motorcycle and SUV collide in Lee’s Summit
1 dead after a motorcycle and SUV collide in Lee’s Summit(MGN)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - At approximately 6:00 p.m. Saturday, officers and emergency crews responded to the area of NE Todd George Parkway and NE Leinweber Road in Lee’s Summit on the report of a two-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle.

When officers arrived they found a black, Toyota SUV and a black motorcycle; the Toyota had been traveling west on Leinweber Road while the motorcycle was traveling south on Todd George Parkway at the time of the accident.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries; that driver was rushed to a local trauma center where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota SUV was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the SUV ran the stop sign while traveling westbound on Leinweber Road; officers are also working to determine if the driver of the SUV was impaired at the time of the crash.

Charges have not been filed in the case as the investigation continues, the name of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Brandon Fletcher is being held in Daviess County and is awaiting charges following...
Shootout, armed carjacking suspect identified following Thursday night crime spree
Class action lawsuit filed over Jackson County assessments
Jeremiah Harris.
Authorities look for inmate who walked away from satellite camp in Leavenworth
Shari Wiens shared views of a storm cloud north of Johnson City, in Stanton County, Kan.
Severe storms produce tornadoes, large hail in SW Kansas
“We are very, very thankful that no one was injured last night,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina with...
Suspect in custody following violent crime spree with shots fired, carjacking, robbery

Latest News

FORECAST: Slightly cooler and less humid Sunday
FORECAST: Slightly cooler and less humid Sunday
FORECAST: Slightly cooler and less humid Sunday
3 dead, 5 others hospitalized after overnight shooting in KCMO
3 dead, 5 others hospitalized after shooting in KCMO
3 dead, 5 others hospitalized after overnight shooting in KCMO
3 dead, 5 others hospitalized after overnight shooting in KCMO