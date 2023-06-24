Suspect in custody following violent crime spree with shots fired, carjacking, robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A violent, multi-county crime spree ended with a suspect being taken into custody.

Shots were fired during a string of violent crimes that started in Kansas City, Missouri. It crossed state lines into Johnson County, Kansas, then continued Friday morning in Daviess County, Missouri.

Police said the suspect first fired shots around 9 p.m. Thursday during an attempted robbery at a McDonald’s near Wornall and W. 84th Street in Kansas City. No employees were hurt. When investigators found the suspect, they said he shot at police. Police returned fire, but no one was hit.

Brookside residents were on edge after the suspect carjacked a vehicle near Brookside and Meyer just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

“They survived something traumatic,” Brookside resident Amy Axtell said. “My thoughts do go out to the people who were carjacked and everyone else who saw the shooting.”

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned in Prairie Village, Kansas, near 73rd and Cherokee.

Kansas City police were called to another violent robbery around 7 a.m. Friday, where a suspect demanded a victim’s clothing, and another armed carjacking near 69th and Pennsylvania.

Approximately an hour later in Winston, Missouri, victims reported two additional stolen vehicles and a home invasion by a suspect with the same physical description.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers spotted the last vehicle, which was reported stolen in Daviess County, and followed it. The suspect bailed after a short chase. He was arrested without incident.

“We are very, very thankful that no one was injured last night,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina with the KCPD. “No one was injured in the additional crimes this morning or up in the Daviess County area.”

Once each investigation is complete, officers will submit the cases to prosecutors in both Jackson and Daviess counties. Prosecutors will then determine what charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.