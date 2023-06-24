Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Shootout, armed carjacking suspect identified following Thursday night crime spree

31-year-old Brandon Fletcher is being held in Daviess County and is awaiting charges following...
31-year-old Brandon Fletcher is being held in Daviess County and is awaiting charges following a shootout and armed carjacking in Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday night.(Daviess County Jail)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man is in custody in Daviess County following an armed carjacking and shootout with police Thursday night.

Brandon Fletcher is being held without bond in Daviess County. He faces a slew of charges including armed criminal action, vehicle hijacking with serious physical injury or a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, resisting arrest, first-degree assault and stealing.

Fletcher was taken into custody by troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Friday morning without incident. Around 8 a.m. Friday residents in Winston, Missouri, reported two additional stolen vehicles and a home invasion by a man matching the same description as the person who committed an armed carjacking near 69th and Pennsylvania around 7 a.m.

READ MORE: Suspect in custody following violent crime spree with shots fired, carjacking, robbery

“We are very, very thankful that no one was injured last night,” said KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina on Friday. “No one was injured in the additional crimes this morning or up in the Daviess County area.”

The crime spree from Fletcher began Thursday night when the 31-year-old attempted to rob a McDonald’s at 9 p.m. Police said shots were fired at employees, but no one was injured. While leaving, Fletcher allegedly shot at another vehicle.

Officers’ investigation led them to the area of Brookside Boulevard and Meyer around 10:10 p.m., when officers found the suspect vehicle. When Fletcher shot at officers, they returned fire. Fletcher then ran across the street and behind businesses in the area, where he then carjacked a couple in a parking lot. He then engaged officers for a second time in the area of Brookside Plaza and Meyer.

READ MORE: Suspect in custody after shots fired at employees, officers near Brookside & Meyer

The vehicle he took from the couple was found abandoned at 73rd and Cherokee in Prairie Village, Kansas.

KC police were called Friday morning at 7 a.m. to another violent robbery where the man demanded the victim’s clothing, as well as another armed carjacking near 69th and Pennsylvania. Approximately an hour later in Winston, Missouri, victims reported two additional stolen vehicles and a home invasion by a suspect with the same physical description.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers spotted the last vehicle, which was reported stolen in Daviess County, and followed it. The suspect bailed after a short chase. He was arrested without incident.

Fletcher was booked into Daviess County jail at 8:45 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KCPD is investigating disturbance involving shots near Brookside & Meyer.
Suspect in custody after shots fired at employees, officers near Brookside & Meyer
FILE
Welfare check finds Olathe son, mother dead in apparent murder-suicide
A Kansas City native and Notre Dame de Sion alum, Megan Propeck, has qualified for the 2023...
Kansas City 20-year-old set for world stage
The Kansas Court of Appeals reversed the convictions of a Wyandotte County child molester after...
‘State’s unfortunate error’ leads to overturned conviction in Wyandotte County child molestation case
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead are up for grabs. Here’s how to register.

Latest News

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Swifties scammed: Lenexa Police warn after fraudulent tickets sell for $1,000
Shari Wiens shared views of a storm cloud north of Johnson City, in Stanton County, Kan.
Severe storms produce tornadoes, large hail in SW Kansas
For those who’ve experienced a loved one dying from drug or alcohol addiction, it can feel like...
New support group focuses on unique needs of people grieving deaths from addiction
This year, attendees were allowed on the field at Arrowhead Stadium for the all-you-can-eat...
Fans enjoy BBQ experience on the field at Arrowhead Stadium