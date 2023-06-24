Shootout, armed carjacking suspect identified following Thursday night crime spree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man is in custody in Daviess County following an armed carjacking and shootout with police Thursday night.

Brandon Fletcher is being held without bond in Daviess County. He faces a slew of charges including armed criminal action, vehicle hijacking with serious physical injury or a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, resisting arrest, first-degree assault and stealing.

Fletcher was taken into custody by troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Friday morning without incident. Around 8 a.m. Friday residents in Winston, Missouri, reported two additional stolen vehicles and a home invasion by a man matching the same description as the person who committed an armed carjacking near 69th and Pennsylvania around 7 a.m.

“We are very, very thankful that no one was injured last night,” said KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina on Friday. “No one was injured in the additional crimes this morning or up in the Daviess County area.”

The crime spree from Fletcher began Thursday night when the 31-year-old attempted to rob a McDonald’s at 9 p.m. Police said shots were fired at employees, but no one was injured. While leaving, Fletcher allegedly shot at another vehicle.

Officers’ investigation led them to the area of Brookside Boulevard and Meyer around 10:10 p.m., when officers found the suspect vehicle. When Fletcher shot at officers, they returned fire. Fletcher then ran across the street and behind businesses in the area, where he then carjacked a couple in a parking lot. He then engaged officers for a second time in the area of Brookside Plaza and Meyer.

The vehicle he took from the couple was found abandoned at 73rd and Cherokee in Prairie Village, Kansas.

KC police were called Friday morning at 7 a.m. to another violent robbery where the man demanded the victim’s clothing, as well as another armed carjacking near 69th and Pennsylvania. Approximately an hour later in Winston, Missouri, victims reported two additional stolen vehicles and a home invasion by a suspect with the same physical description.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers spotted the last vehicle, which was reported stolen in Daviess County, and followed it. The suspect bailed after a short chase. He was arrested without incident.

Fletcher was booked into Daviess County jail at 8:45 a.m. Friday.

