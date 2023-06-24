Aging & Style
Police: Parking lot interaction leads to fatal shooting near 10th & Locust

By Zoe Brown and Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the area of 10th and Locust on Friday night.

The police said officers were dispatched at about 9:15 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim shot and unresponsive in the parking lot.

They said it happened in the 500 block of E. 10th St. When mapped, that appears to be at a gas station on the northeast side of the intersection.

KCPD said an investigation indicated an interaction between the victim and one or more suspects in the parking lot led to gunfire that struck the victim.

A subject of interest was detained a short distance away from the shooting location. Officers said that person would be questioned for further investigation.

