KCPD investigating homicide near 10th & Locust

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the area of 10th and Locust on Friday night.

The police notified the media of its occurrence around 10:12 p.m.

They said it happened in the 500 block of E. 10th St. When mapped, that appears to be at a gas station on the northeast side of the intersection.

No further details are available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

