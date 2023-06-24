Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Good Samaritan returns $2,000 found left behind in Walmart shopping cart

A Walmart shopper helped return $2,000 they found left in a shopping cart. (Source: WSAZ)
By Marlee Pinchok and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - Thousands of dollars were left behind in an envelope inside a shopping cart at an Ohio Walmart.

And the man who discovered the cash told WSAZ that he did not hesitate for a second to do the right thing.

“I’d like to think that if something like that ever happened to me, someone would do the same thing for me,” Robert Sneed said.

According to Sneed, it was a typical evening with his daughter shopping for groceries until they noticed something in the shopping cart that they went to grab.

“I saw a piece of paper and I thought it was someone’s shopping list. I was getting ready to throw it away until it felt a little heavy and I noticed it was an envelope,” Sneed said.

The Ohio resident said he opened the envelope and it was full of hundreds.

“I saw a bank statement and my first thought was to take it to the bank, but they were closed. So, then I just went and got a manager,” Sneed said.

The good Samaritan shared that he found a manager and gave them the money. He also made a post on social media about finding the cash with the hopes of finding the rightful owner.

“For someone who’s living paycheck to paycheck, this may set them back. It can really mess up someone’s summer,” Sneed said.

A Walmart spokesperson said thanks to Sneed, the money was returned to the owner, saying the person picked it up later that night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KCPD is investigating disturbance involving shots near Brookside & Meyer.
Suspect in custody after shots fired at employees, officers near Brookside & Meyer
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead are up for grabs. Here’s how to register.
FILE
Welfare check finds Olathe son, mother dead in apparent murder-suicide
Brian Meysenburg.
Overland Park man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at state park near Paola
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys

Latest News

‘State’s unfortunate error’ leads to overturned conviction in Wyandotte County child molestation case
“We are very, very thankful that no one was injured last night,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina with...
Suspect in custody following violent crime spree with shots fired, carjacking, robbery
A local bar is planning a July Fourth celebration as a way of reaching back out to the...
KCK bar owner plans community event after being wounded in shooting
If you’re old enough to drive, should you also be old enough to vote? Well, a statewide group...
Group lobbies for Missouri to lower voting age to 16
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake