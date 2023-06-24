FORECAST: Storms possible Saturday, heat index to near 100

The blocking pattern we’ve been stuck in for several days is finally breaking down, allowing for some changes to arrive over the next few days. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out this afternoon and evening, but most areas should stay dry. Temperatures will gradually return to the 70s after dark, with upper 60s and low 70s by daybreak Saturday. A few showers and storms could greet us in the morning, but then we should dry out by the afternoon. A storm system will still slide a weak cold front through the area late Saturday, which could trigger a few showers or storms along it. That chance is still quite low at this point. However, if we get a storm to form it, could intensify quickly with all hazards possible. The other concern that will impact just about everyone in our viewing area will be the increase in heat and humidity. Temperatures will top out in the low to middle 90s, but it could feel like we’re in the triple digits. After the front passes, a much drier air mass will slide in. That will keep humidity levels more comfortable from Sunday afternoon into the first half of the week. Temperatures on Sunday will top out in the middle to upper 80s, with dew point temperatures in the 50s. Next week may start out mild, with temperatures near or slightly above normal. However, another ridge of high pressure will build in, which could bring the area some of the hottest temperatures so far this year.

