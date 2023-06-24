Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Heat index close to 100-degree mark Saturday

By Warren Sears
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Out the door early you can tell the heat and humidity are here to play on Saturday. Temperatures will make a run into the lower 90s by the afternoon. When you factor in the moisture, it will be a steamy day with heat index values pushing close to or exceeding the 100-degree mark. Remember to wear your loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Also, if the pavement is too hot for you to be barefoot, it is too hot for your pets as well. With the heat and humidity in place, we will watch for a shower or storm during the day as an upper-level disturbance rolls through the region. Coverage does not look as significant with our latest model guidance.

However, if we get a cell or two to form, they could become severe with hail and wind being the main concern. A severe risk is in place, and it looks like the better ingredients will be found across northern Missouri. This chance is low but not zero. Overnight, a cold front swings through and brings us less humid and slightly cooler air on Sunday. Expect sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. It will be a bit breezy out of the northwest. Staying rather quiet and rather pleasant through Tuesday before the 90s are back by Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KCPD is investigating disturbance involving shots near Brookside & Meyer.
Suspect in custody after shots fired at employees, officers near Brookside & Meyer
FILE
Welfare check finds Olathe son, mother dead in apparent murder-suicide
A Kansas City native and Notre Dame de Sion alum, Megan Propeck, has qualified for the 2023...
Kansas City 20-year-old set for world stage
The Kansas Court of Appeals reversed the convictions of a Wyandotte County child molester after...
‘State’s unfortunate error’ leads to overturned conviction in Wyandotte County child molestation case
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead are up for grabs. Here’s how to register.

Latest News

FORECAST: Heat indexes close to 100 degree mark
The blocking pattern we’ve been stuck in for several days is finally breaking down, allowing...
FORECAST: Storms possible Saturday, heat index to near 100
The blocking pattern we’ve been stuck in for several days is finally breaking down, allowing...
FORECAST: Storms possible Saturday, heat index to near 100
FORECAST: Sunny skies Friday with showers moving in to the evening hours
FORECAST: Sunny skies Friday with showers moving in to the evening hours