FORECAST: Heat index close to 100-degree mark Saturday

Out the door early you can tell the heat and humidity are here to play on Saturday. Temperatures will make a run into the lower 90s by the afternoon. When you factor in the moisture, it will be a steamy day with heat index values pushing close to or exceeding the 100-degree mark. Remember to wear your loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Also, if the pavement is too hot for you to be barefoot, it is too hot for your pets as well. With the heat and humidity in place, we will watch for a shower or storm during the day as an upper-level disturbance rolls through the region. Coverage does not look as significant with our latest model guidance.

However, if we get a cell or two to form, they could become severe with hail and wind being the main concern. A severe risk is in place, and it looks like the better ingredients will be found across northern Missouri. This chance is low but not zero. Overnight, a cold front swings through and brings us less humid and slightly cooler air on Sunday. Expect sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. It will be a bit breezy out of the northwest. Staying rather quiet and rather pleasant through Tuesday before the 90s are back by Wednesday of next week.

