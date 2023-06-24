Aging & Style
Fatal crash in KCK leaves one dead

By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas police department are investigating a single vehicle accident, Saturday afternoon, that left one person dead.

Officers responded to a call at 1:50 p.m. at 5th and Parallel Pkwy. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered one vehicle, occupied by a male and female, that had struck a utility pole.

The two individuals involved were transported to an area hospital in critical condition where the male later pronounced dead.

This is an active investigation by the KCKPD Traffic Division. KCKPD is asking for anyone who knows any information on this case to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

