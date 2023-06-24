Aging & Style
Fans enjoy BBQ experience on the field at Arrowhead Stadium

By Mark Poulose
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some of the best barbecue in the world is being served at Arrowhead Stadium.

Q BBQ Fest is back for another year and features pit masters from all over the country. This year, attendees were allowed on the field at Arrowhead Stadium for the all-you-can-eat barbecue event.

“I’m kind of stuffed,” said Crystal Burns from KCK. “I’ve had a little bit of everything. I don’t really have a favorite, but I’m going to try these nachos.”

Around 30,000 pounds of meat is expected to be smoked at Arrowhead over the two-day event.

“It’s one of the coolest things we’ve done,” said Adam White, the GM of Arthur Bryant’s BBQ. “Arthur Bryant’s, we are all Chiefs fans on our end. Being down here on the field in the heat, that is what we live for.”

Q Fest organizers expect between 5,000-6,000 people to show up before it’s all done.

“This is one of the capitals of barbecue and to be able to do this, to celebrate barbecue here on the field of Chiefs -- the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs -- is fantastic,” said Brian Wahby, the event organizer.

It’s a convergence of barbecue flavors in Kansas City, with pit masters from as far away as Texas and Mississippi.

“It’s really neat and it’s neat to see what folks are doing on their menus,” said White. “Definitely different styles from KC. I love KC BBQ fest, but it’s really fun to learn from other guys who are doing the same thing.”

Unlike some of the other big barbecue events in Kansas City, this one is not a competition.

“It’s not a barbecue competition,” said Wahby. “It’s a competition to see who can eat the most food. Really, really good food.”

