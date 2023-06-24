Chiefs' Burkholder inducted into NATA Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Athletic Trainers’ Association inducted Rick Burkholder into its Hall of Fame, the Chiefs announced Friday.

Burkholder is the Chiefs Head Athletic Trainer and VP of Sports Medicine & Performance.

Congratulations are in order for our Head Athletic Trainer and VP of Sports Medicine & Performance, Rick Burkholder, on his induction into the National Athletic Trainers' Association Hall of Fame! 👏 pic.twitter.com/oyJDWfZJSO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 23, 2023

The 2023 season will be Burkholder’s 11th with the organization.

Burkholder celebrated the news with a tweet sharing multiple rings -- one for Super Bowl LVII and one for the Hall of Fame induction -- he’s received in the past week.

“It has been quite the week for receiving new jewelry,” he wrote. “I am blessed and so grateful.”

It has been quite the week for receiving new jewelry. I am blessed and so grateful. ⁦@Chiefs⁩ ⁦@NATA1950⁩ pic.twitter.com/FJUWv7uTem — Rick Burkholder (@proatc) June 23, 2023

