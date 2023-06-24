Aging & Style
Chiefs' Burkholder inducted into NATA Hall of Fame

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, and Rick Burkholder, vice president of sports...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, and Rick Burkholder, vice president of sports medicine and performance, during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Athletic Trainers’ Association inducted Rick Burkholder into its Hall of Fame, the Chiefs announced Friday.

Burkholder is the Chiefs Head Athletic Trainer and VP of Sports Medicine & Performance.

The 2023 season will be Burkholder’s 11th with the organization.

Burkholder celebrated the news with a tweet sharing multiple rings -- one for Super Bowl LVII and one for the Hall of Fame induction -- he’s received in the past week.

“It has been quite the week for receiving new jewelry,” he wrote. “I am blessed and so grateful.”

