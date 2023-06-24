Chiefs' Burkholder inducted into NATA Hall of Fame
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Athletic Trainers’ Association inducted Rick Burkholder into its Hall of Fame, the Chiefs announced Friday.
Burkholder is the Chiefs Head Athletic Trainer and VP of Sports Medicine & Performance.
The 2023 season will be Burkholder’s 11th with the organization.
Burkholder celebrated the news with a tweet sharing multiple rings -- one for Super Bowl LVII and one for the Hall of Fame induction -- he’s received in the past week.
“It has been quite the week for receiving new jewelry,” he wrote. “I am blessed and so grateful.”
