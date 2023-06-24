Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Authorities look for inmate who walked away from satellite camp in Leavenworth

Jeremiah Harris.
Jeremiah Harris.(Via the DOJ)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities are looking for an inmate who walked away from the satellite camp near the penitentiary in Leavenworth.

According U.S. Department of Justice, 44-year-old Jeremiah Harris was found to be missing from the camp around 4 p.m.

He is described as a white man who is bald. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

“The adjacent Satellite Camp at USP Leavenworth is a minimum-security facility and currently houses 307 male offenders,” the DOJ said.

An internal investigation has been initiated.

The U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been notified.

If you know where Harris is, you can call the U.S. Marshals Service at 913-551-6727.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KCPD is investigating disturbance involving shots near Brookside & Meyer.
Suspect in custody after shots fired at employees, officers near Brookside & Meyer
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead are up for grabs. Here’s how to register.
FILE
Welfare check finds Olathe son, mother dead in apparent murder-suicide
Brian Meysenburg.
Overland Park man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at state park near Paola
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys

Latest News

Generic.
KCPD investigating homicide near 10th & Locust
‘State’s unfortunate error’ leads to overturned conviction in Wyandotte County child molestation case
“We are very, very thankful that no one was injured last night,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina with...
Suspect in custody following violent crime spree with shots fired, carjacking, robbery
A local bar is planning a July Fourth celebration as a way of reaching back out to the...
KCK bar owner plans community event after being wounded in shooting