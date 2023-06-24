Authorities look for inmate who walked away from satellite camp in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities are looking for an inmate who walked away from the satellite camp near the penitentiary in Leavenworth.

According U.S. Department of Justice, 44-year-old Jeremiah Harris was found to be missing from the camp around 4 p.m.

He is described as a white man who is bald. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

“The adjacent Satellite Camp at USP Leavenworth is a minimum-security facility and currently houses 307 male offenders,” the DOJ said.

An internal investigation has been initiated.

The U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been notified.

If you know where Harris is, you can call the U.S. Marshals Service at 913-551-6727.

