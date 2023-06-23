Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

World’s oldest African penguin dies at 43, zoo announces

The Metro Richmond Zoo team said it is saddened to report the passing of one of its beloved penguins at the age of 43. (Source: WWBT)
By Samantha McGranahan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A zoo in Virginia says the oldest African penguin in the world has died.

According to the Metro Richmond Zoo, the animal named ET died peacefully last Saturday from natural causes at the age of 43.

Zoo officials said at the time of her passing, ET was the world’s oldest known African penguin.

In the wild, the average lifespan of African penguins is around 15 to 20 years.

The animal care team said ET was a favorite among visitors and staff, as people came from all around the world to visit her while she called the zoo home.

She was born at the Detroit Zoo on Jan. 28, 1980, before moving to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in 1982 where she gained the name ET after the movie that debuted that same year.

ET then arrived at the Metro Richmond Zoo in 1995 as an original member of its penguin colony.

Officials said ET had three mates during her time at the zoo. She outlived two of them and leaves behind her current mate named Einstein.

African penguins are endangered, but ET contributed significantly to her species by laying over 45 eggs, according to the zoo.

ET’s quality of life was strong until the very end. The team said she always loved to swim and was seen in her pool the day before she died.

Her last moments were spent surrounded by staff members who cared for her throughout the years, the team shared.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead are up for grabs. Here’s how to register.
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
The KC Current renderings for its downtown stadium
Final beam raised in construction of world’s only stadium built for professional women’s team
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

Baker made the announcement at a scheduled press conference on Thursday afternoon, which took...
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will not seek another term
Jackson County homeowners: If you are experiencing sticker shock after recently receiving your...
Jackson County property assessment workshops kick off
Jackson County homeowners: If you are experiencing sticker shock after recently receiving your...
Jackson County property assessment workshops kick off
FILE -Flowers adorn the renovated Isidor and Ida Straus memorial plaque as Macy's and the...
Wife of pilot in fatal sub implosion descended from couple who died on Titanic, report says
A South Carolina woman received a key to the town to celebrate her 100th birthday.
Woman receives key to the town in celebration of her 100th birthday