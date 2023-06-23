Workshop for appealing property tax assessments draws more than 1,000 people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The director of the Jackson County Assessment Department knew there’d be plenty of people appealing their assessments this year, so the office provided a new option for informal review in person or online.

She estimated an average increase of 30%, but it’s not hard to find people whose assessments went up by far more.

Many of them crowded into Colonial Presbyterian Church at 95th Street and Wornall Avenue Thursday night.

Traffic was backed up at the intersection with people trying to get there. Traffic backed up on Wornall Road with people trying to get into the parking lot. People could be seen walking from blocks away after the giant parking lot was full.

The church estimated they can seat 1,000 people. The sanctuary and balcony were packed. Some stood outside the doors, craning in to listen, after the seats filled up.

They came to hear from experts like realtors, appraisers and lawyers about how assessments are determined and decided what they can do to fight theirs.

The question-and-answer format had many people describing things they said just don’t make sense to them.

“I live in a patio home and my neighbor’s went up from $170,000 to $200,000. Mine went from $170,000 to $380,000,” one woman said. “So, how did they figure that? With the same house, same square footage and we’re attached.”

One man spoke up to say Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. — who is the head of the county government — is his first cousin. The statement was met with sounds of disapproval until he expressed his own frustration with the process.

“I called him and I said, ‘Frank, what the hell are you all doing down there?’” he recounted. “Now, you all want Frank White’s number, I’ll give it to you.”

Outside the sanctuary, people lined up to see volunteer realtors who pulled comps for them. That’s the first step, whether you do a formal appeal or an informal review. The comps will tell you if the market value listed is too high. If that’s the case, you can consider the next step of getting an appraisal. Making that decision involves doing some math.

Raytown alderman Ryan Meyers is a commercial property appraiser, but is licensed in residential appraisals.

He remarked that Missouri’s Hancock Amendment prevents profiting from property tax. In other words, if assessments go up, the tax levy must go down. That said, the tax can go up to reflect inflation. The front of the notice you received in the mail will have the market value and assessed value. The estimated tax is on the back.

Meyers said a private appraisal costs between $500 and $600, so you need to consider whether that’s worth it.

“Let’s say the realtor says, ‘Yeah, we think you have a case. We think your property value should be this, which is going to save you $200 in your overall tax bill.’ If the appraisal to actually appeal your taxes is going to be $500, does that make sense to do it?” Meyers explained. “Now, let’s say you have $1,000 savings that the realtor’s comps [indicate], should appeal your taxes? Yes, because your net gain is about $500.”

A formal appeal is no longer your only option. A lawyer with Legal Aid of Western Missouri, Emily Joyce, explained what an informal review entails.

“It’s a request for review to the assessment department, asking to change their opinion,” Joyce summarized.

She added that a formal appeal to the Board of Equalization might not be the best route, especially if you are not confident your home has been overvalued.

“We haven’t seen it happen, but they do still have the power to raise your assessed value,” Joyce said. “So, maybe don’t poke the sleeping bear.”

Meyer’s noted that an informal review does not preclude you from later filing a formal appeal. However, the deadline to file a formal appeal is July 10.

“Here’s the comps that I have. This is what I think that my value should be,” he said of how he envisions a typical interaction. “They either say yes or no. If they say no, you’re more than welcome to do formal appeal.”

Whether you file online or in-person, the speakers at the forum recommended you bring or attach the following:

• Real estate comps

• Photos of anything that’s out of date or in disrepair, which could lower your home’s value relative to neighbors

• An appraisal if the comps lead you to believe you would save more than what an appraisal will cost

The county has set up a web page detailing your options, which you can find by clicking here.

An informal review can be done in person at 1300 Washington.

You can file online, after setting up an account, by clicking here.

Legal Aid of Western Missouri can assist if you are income qualified or if you are over the age of 60, Joyce said. At that age, she said, you can get free help regardless of income.

There are two more sessions like Thursday’s coming up on Saturday and Tuesday.

Saturday at 11:00 a.m. - Robert Mohart Center, 3200 Wayne Ave.

Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. - 28EventSpace, 1300 W. 28th St.

Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca plans to raise concerns during the county’s budget committee meeting and is encouraging residents to attend and share their stories. Read more about that here.

