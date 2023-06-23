Turn the Page: What’s Your Heaven?
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Life can get complicated and it’s easy to get lost in our daily routines. If you want to live with more intention and honesty don’t miss Jillian’s conversation with spiritual medium and author Rebecca Rosen. She shares her advice to help you identify your biggest lessons and embrace the homework you’ll have to complete so you can become the person you were meant to be.
