Suspect in custody after shots fired at employees, officers near Brookside & Meyer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have a suspect in custody after a “disturbance involving a shooting” Thursday night. Authorities said the man was taken into custody by Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers in Daviess County.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was looking for a suspect who they consider to be a “threat to the public” after he fired shots at officers and engaged in a carjacking.

At 11:07 p.m., the police notified the media that a “disturbance involving a shooting” had happened in the area of Brookside Plaza and W. Meyer Boulevard. Just before 1 a.m., the KCPD provided details regarding what took place.

According to Captain Corey Carlisle, this all began just before 9 p.m. when officers went to the McDonald’s at 8326 Wornall Road for a reported robbery and shots having been fired. Shots were fired at employees, apparently, but no employees were injured.

The suspect then fled the scene. While leaving, he fired at another vehicle. The person in that vehicle was not injured.

The officers’ investigation led them to the area of Brookside Boulevard and Meyer around 10:10 p.m., where they found the suspect vehicle.

At that point, the suspect shot at officers and officers returned fire.

The suspect proceeded to run across the street and behind businesses in the area. There, he carjacked an unsuspecting couple in a parking lot.

The suspect engaged officers for a second time in the area of Brookside Plaza and Meyer. Officers, again, returned fire.

The unsuspecting couple was not injured. In fact, there are no reports from hospitals of anyone being injured in these incidents.

No officers were injured in “any exchanges of fire.”

The vehicle he took from the couple was found abandoned at 73rd and Cherokee in Prairie Village, Kansas. The search for the suspect has expanded to that area, as well.

The suspect is still at large. He should be considered armed, dangerous and a threat to the public.

The suspect is described as a thin white male in his early 30s. He has a patchy black beard, shoulder-length black hair, and was wearing a black t-shirt.

“Shooting at McDonald’s employees, and shooting on another vehicle before fleeing the area, and getting into gun battles with police, and also carjacking unsuspecting . . . victims,” Captain Corey Carlisle said. “He definitely poses a threat to the community. And, that’s why it’s very important that we get his description and information out there.”

There are multiple crime scene investigation teams out, processing for evidence.

If you know anything, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. If you see the suspect, don’t approach him and call 911.

