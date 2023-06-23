Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Zaya Akins sets the pace

In today’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week we want to give a big shoutout to Zaya Akins from Raytown South High School. If you watch this video to see how much she’s accomplished in her high school athletic career, you’ll understand why she’s headed to run for the University of Kentucky. Congratulations on being our Spectrum High School Star of the Week! Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week. Sponsored by Spectrum.

