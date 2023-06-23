Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Paola HS Office Specialists

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In today’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week we are recognizing 18 students from Paola High School who completed the required curriculum to become Microsoft Office Specialists. Congratulations on being our Spectrum High School Star of the Week! Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week.  Sponsored by Spectrum.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KCPD is investigating disturbance involving shots near Brookside & Meyer.
Suspect in custody after shots fired at employees, officers near Brookside & Meyer
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead are up for grabs. Here’s how to register.
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
“One of the challenges with this house is nothing is square.”
Couple finishes ‘out of this world’ renovation
Brian Meysenburg.
Overland Park man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at state park near Paola

Latest News

Silver Dollar City
In today’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week we are recognizing 18 students from Paola High...
Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Paola HS Office Specialists
In today’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week we want to give a big shoutout to Zaya Akins...
Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Zaya Akins sets the pace
In today’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week we want to give a big shoutout to Zaya Akins...
Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Zaya Akins sets the pace