A shot at survival: mNRA technology could be key to vaccine for pancreatic cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s being called the silver lining born out of the COVID pandemic: mRNA vaccines. Now, an Overland Park dentist has his eye on an experimental vaccine for pancreatic cancer using the same technology.

“I had this unbelievable pain in my abdomen,” said Chris Barreca.

The pain Chris was feeling cut much deeper. He went to go see Dr. Anup Kasi, Gastrointestinal Medical Oncologist at University of Kansas Medical Center.

“We did imaging and a series of scans that showed a mass in the pancreas, which was pancreatic cancer,” said Dr. Kasi.

Barreca knew the odds were not in his favor.

“It was very surreal and very scary,” said Chris. “I have six kids, so I was thinking about my wife and kids.”

When it comes to cancer, pancreatic is one of the most lethal. It’s difficult to treat and 88% of cases are fatal.

Chris’ tumor was surgically removed, then 12 rounds of chemotherapy battered his body.

“It was a lot tougher than I thought it would be,” said Chris. “There were days where it was just hard to walk around the house.”

The battle against cancer may soon change and for the better.

BioNTech, one of the companies behind the mRNA COVID vaccine, is running clinical trials for a pancreatic cancer vaccine using the same technology. So far, results are promising. Half of the 16 patients in the trial responded to the vaccine, fighting off cancer cells and without the disease returning.

At the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Kansas City, mRNA technology is used for several research projects.

“The RNA is more like a letter that is going to be delivered to a cell,” Dr. Alejandro Sanchez Alvarado. “The cell will read it and use that information to carry out some instructions.”

Sanchez Alvarado, the president and chief scientific officer for Stowers, explained the RNA turns into a protein that then tackles the disease. He showed KCTV5 an experiment he conducted using flatworms. On the digital image generated, the worm’s movement changes when MRNA is applied.

“This is what you get,” said Sanchez Alvarado, pointing to the screen. “Instead of the animals moving in a straight line, they move sideways. That’s how precise and accurate RNA technology is.”

Sanchez Alvarado said mRNA will change the world of medicine and that BioNTech’s pancreatic cancer vaccine is just the beginning.

“We now have access to landscapes that were really beyond our reach,” said the chief scientist. “It’s just more hope for a better medical future for many people.”

“I feel like I’m in a good spot,” said Chris.

For now, Chris is in the clear. However, pancreatic cancer returns in 90% of patients. A vaccine now gives him a fighting chance.

“It’s just the hope of having something to help you when there hasn’t been in the past,” said Chris.

Sanchez Alvarado said there is still much more research to be done, but the results of the vaccine are exciting. He also took the perspective one step further.

“mRNA technology combined with genome research and artificial intelligence means, one day, we could even generate vaccines for viruses before they even show up on the planet,” said Sanchez Alvarado. “That is in our near future. It’s coming.”

