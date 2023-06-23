Aging & Style
Shooting in KCK kills teenager

FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, Friday afternoon killed a teenager.

Police said it happened in the 3100 block of W. Barker Circle at approximately 2:39 p.m.

When they arrived, officers discovered a teenage male with apparent gunshot wounds inside of the home. Police said he was dead when they arrived.

The incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

