Ahead of the highly anticipated release of “Ruby Gilliam Teenage Kraken on June 30th you can take the kiddos for a sneak peek tomorrow! If that isn’t good news enough Sadie Peterson from Smallcakes 64 Cakery joins Jillian and Grace to sweeten the deal by adding her Teenage Kraken themed cupcakes to the mix!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.