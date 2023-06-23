Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Q Barbeque Fest coming to Arrowhead

By Nathan Brennan and Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re a fan of barbeque and the Kansas City Chiefs, this weekend is for you.

Starting Friday night, over a dozen pitmasters will be smoking their best meats at Arrowhead Stadium. Anything from ribs, and brisket, to pork butt will be found at Q Barbeque Fest.

The festival has existed for three years, but for the first time it is down on the field.

“I can’t even tell you the goosebumps that we get when we get a chance to have our little business and here we are six years later side-by-side some of the most renowned pitmasters in Kansas City,” said Scott Umscheid, owner of Scott’s Kitchen, “and many from across the country to be out here and actually sample and serve barbeque.”

Q Barbeque Fest starts Friday at 5 p.m. and will continue through Saturday. Ticket information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KCPD is investigating disturbance involving shots near Brookside & Meyer.
Suspect in custody after shots fired at employees, officers near Brookside & Meyer
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead are up for grabs. Here’s how to register.
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
“One of the challenges with this house is nothing is square.”
Couple finishes ‘out of this world’ renovation
Brian Meysenburg.
Overland Park man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at state park near Paola

Latest News

Kansas City organizations want DOJ to investigate KCPD’s practices
Kansas City organizations want DOJ to investigate KCPD’s practices
Kansas City organizations want DOJ to investigate KCPD’s practices
Kansas City organizations want DOJ to investigate KCPD’s practices
Q Fest begins Friday
Q Barbeque Fest coming to Arrowhead
FILE
Welfare check finds Olathe son, mother dead in apparent murder-suicide