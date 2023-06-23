Q Barbeque Fest coming to Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re a fan of barbeque and the Kansas City Chiefs, this weekend is for you.

Starting Friday night, over a dozen pitmasters will be smoking their best meats at Arrowhead Stadium. Anything from ribs, and brisket, to pork butt will be found at Q Barbeque Fest.

The festival has existed for three years, but for the first time it is down on the field.

“I can’t even tell you the goosebumps that we get when we get a chance to have our little business and here we are six years later side-by-side some of the most renowned pitmasters in Kansas City,” said Scott Umscheid, owner of Scott’s Kitchen, “and many from across the country to be out here and actually sample and serve barbeque.”

It’s almost that time 🍗 Getting ready for @QBBQFest!



There’s still time to buy tix >> https://t.co/8jYB0DWV8A 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/2F9bzp13xm — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) June 23, 2023

Q Barbeque Fest starts Friday at 5 p.m. and will continue through Saturday. Ticket information can be found here.

