Prospect Bridge over I-70 closure, interstate down to 1 lane through the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Drivers have had to adjust with the Prospect Bridge over I-70 closure and more adjustments will need to be made starting Friday night.

Crews have been and will continue to be working on that area as it will be closed until December. Starting Friday at 10 a.m., both directions on I-70 will be just one lane of traffic until Sunday at around 5 a.m.

The bridge has reached the end of its service life so it needs to be replaced, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The project also includes improvements to the interchange ramps and 14th Street.

Traffic will divert by using the on and off-ramps at Prospect Ave.

MoDOT said this work will cause traffic delays in the area so plan ahead, allow extra time, or seek alternate routes to avoid this area. All of this work is weather permitting as well, so it could be pushed back depending on the rain.

Work started here on the 19th with crews closing Prospect Ave, then draining pipe, exploration, and testing started on Wednesday bringing the work to Friday with the lane adjustments.

This change is part of MoDOT’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan. The total cost of this construction is $7.3 million.

You can follow up to the minute updates by following the MoDOT Twitter page.

Project Goals, according to MoDOT:

Replace bridge in an economical manner while increasing vertical clearance over I-70.

Maintain traffic flow on I-70 and viable detour routes of Prospect during construction.

Coordinate with the future I-70 Corridor project.

Minimize ROW impacts.

Improve safety and operations of Prospect with I-70 and local roads.

Accommodate KCMO long-term corridor plans and KCATA Prospect MAX route.

Incorporate pedestrian and non-motorized user facilities.

Communicate with local community and obtain stakeholder support for project.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.