Police seek information following south KC shooting that killed 1 teen, injured another

By Emily Rittman
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting that killed one teenager and injured another in south Kansas City.

Police were called to a home around 8 p.m. Wednesday near east 100th Terrace and Drury Avenue.

Police found one teen unresponsive inside of a home. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Another teen, who had non-life-threatening injuries, was found near another home in the neighborhood.

Investigators have not released the identity of the two teens who were shot.

Investigators canvassed the area to look for evidence and speak with any possible witnesses.

So far this year in Kansas City, Missouri, police have responded to 90 homicides.

This year’s total number of homicides is higher from January to June than it was in 2020, which was Kansas City’s deadliest year on record.

Anyone with information about the double shooting can anonymously contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

