Park Hill approves alterations to bell schedules and bus routes for 2023-2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In response to bus driver shortages and “to account for additional holiday time in our new school district calendar,” the Park Hill School District is adopting new bell schedules and adjusting its transportation offerings for the 2023-2024 school year.

All Park Hills schools, except for the Russell Jones Education Center, will be impacted by bell schedule adjustments. The time differences range anywhere from starting 55 minutes earlier to releasing 10 minutes later. Walden Middle School and Chinn Elementary School will be the most affected by the changes.

According to the Board, the new start times were made to “help with transportation efficiencies,” but the district understands that the changes may be difficult for some families to accommodate.

We know these adjustments have an impact on families, students and staff. We have taken great care to communicate and hear feedback over the course of the last two months. As we’ve shared earlier, we’ve been navigating these transportation challenges with the bus driver shortage throughout the past school year. And we continue to be grateful for the flexibility and grace you’ve provided to our drivers, transportation company and our school district.

Additionally, the Board approved revisions to its bus service offerings. Now, students who live within half a mile of the elementary school they attend or within one mile of the middle or high school they attend will not be offered transportation by the school district. If this creates any significant safety concerns for students, however, when considering “traffic patterns, road conditions, presence of sidewalks and pedestrian crossings,” the district says it will provide transportation.

Park Hill says more communication about the changes can be expected later this summer.

