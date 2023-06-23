NBA releases Summer League schedule: How to watch local products

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the dust settled on the 2023 NBA Draft, the league announced Friday dates, matchups and TV times for this year’s Summer League.

Fans of Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri each have reason to tune in after four local stars were drafted Thursday night and several others were signed as undrafted free agents.

On Thursday night, Kansas guard Gradey Dick was selected 13th overall by the Toronto Raptors. Missouri forward Kobe Brown slid into the first round and was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 30th overall pick. In the second round, K-State forward Keyontae Johnson and Kansas forward Jalen Wilson were selected back-to-back with the 50th and 51st picks by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets.

After the draft concluded, K-State guard Markquis Nowell inked a deal with the Raptors, and Missouri guard D’Moi Hodge signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

A full list of Summer League matchups can be found here, but a few notable ones stand out.

Dick’s debut: Raptors vs Bulls

Gradey Dick will debut with the Toronto Raptors on Friday, July 7, at 5:30 p.m. CT. He and the Raptors -- along with Nowell -- will take on the Chicago Bulls on NBA TV.

Mizzou vs KU

Second-year Utah Jazz wing and former Kansas star Ochai Agbaji will also reportedly play in the Summer League for a second year in a row. Agbaji and the Jazz will play the Los Angeles Clippers with Missouri forward Kobe Brown on Saturday, July 8 That game will be Brown’s professional debut, and tip off at 9 p.m. CT and air on ESPN2.

Teammates collide

Dick and former KU teammate Jalen Wilson will match up on Thursday, July 13 at 4 p.m. in a game between the Raptors and Nets. That game will be shown on ESPN2.

Other locals play

Former Barstow guard Jacob Gilyard, who starred in college at Richmond, will reportedly play for the Memphis Grizzlies summer league team as he enters his second year in their organization. Former St. Thomas Aquinas guard turned Eastern Washington product Angelo Allegri will play for the Charlotte Hornets after signing an Exhibit 10 deal.

The NBA Summer League will be played from July 7-17 in Las Vegas.

