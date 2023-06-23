Aging & Style
Municipal case against Raiders’ Davante Adams is dismissed

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The municipal case against Davante Adams has been closed is now considered confidential.

The update comes via, Benita Jones a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Municipal Division.

The case was closed back June 5, she said.

KCTV5 News has reached out to J.R. Hobbs, Adams’ attorney, for any available statement regarding this case being dismissed.

The municipal assault case had been opened after Adams was seen on a Monday Night Football broadcast, pushing down a man as he was walking to an Arrowhead Stadium tunnel after his team’s 30-29 loss.

Previous coverage:

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams cited for assault in shoving incident

Attorney details legal process following Davante Adams incident

Photographer shoved by Davante Adams sues WR, Raiders and Chiefs

Davante Adams ‘banned’ from Worlds of Fun

