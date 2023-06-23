Man found killed on sidewalk at 41st and Benton Blvd.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 2 a.m. Friday, Kansas City Police were called to 41st and Benton Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man lying on the sidewalk, unresponsive, and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. When the ambulance arrived soon after they declared the man deceased.

There is no one in custody at this time. Police say the circumstances surrounding the homicide are still being investigated.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel went to the site to recover evidence and speak to potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

