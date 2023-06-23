Aging & Style
Local farmers face hay shortage as drought continues

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Parts of the state are starting the summer in severe or extreme drought, which is hurting crops at farms around the area.

This season, many farmers have had difficulty finding hay to supplement their livestock. That has opened up opportunities for scammers.

Matt Moreland, who was baling hay at his Cass County farm on Thursday, said his fields had been yielding about half their normal amount of grass.

“We’ve been through droughts before,” he said. “I can never remember a spring this dry.”

Moreland said he had noticed the price of hay climbing over the spring. A large, round bale of hay would normally cost around $50. This summer, many local sellers are charging up to $150.

“For some people, they’ve already sold off their herds,” Moreland said. “They can’t even find hay to buy.”

That could be why scammers have been taking advantage of farmers, according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The state agency issued a warning earlier this month about fake social media accounts claiming to offer hay and cheating farmers out of thousands of dollars.

A news release about the situation recommended purchasing hay only through trusted sources, if possible.

“Be cautious of any wire money exchange with someone you do not know,” the release warned.

Moreland called the scams heartbreaking.

“I don’t know any what kind of a person would do that,” he said.

Moreland said that, like most farmers, he remains optimistic that the drought would come to an end soon and leave him with greener pastures for the fall.

“Pray for rain,” he added.

