Legislator urges Jackson County residents to share impact of assessments at committee hearing

Generic image of a house.
Generic image of a house.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown and Betsy Webster
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The chair of the Jackson County Budget Committee is urging residents to share how they’ve been impacted by property assessments on Monday afternoon.

On June 26, Legislator Manuel Abarca will hold a public hearing from 2:10 p.m. until 3 p.m. regarding property assessments in the county. It will be at the downtown courthouse, which is located at 415 E. 12th St. on the second floor.

Abarca said, “This will be an opportunity for folks to share their concerns directly to their elected officials before the fast-approaching July 10th deadline for submitting appeals.”

Abarca said his goal is “to make space for folks to share their concerns” and the impact of “these horrific increases from the Assessment Department under County Executive Frank White -- his second time he has dramatically increased property taxes for Jackson County residents.”

“I stand in total solidarity with the residents of our great county who are experiencing such sudden property tax increases,” he said.

Jackson County homeowners: If you are experiencing sticker shock after recently receiving your...
